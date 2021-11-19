Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. 324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

