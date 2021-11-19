$62.35 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post sales of $62.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.62 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $253.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.83 million to $255.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $277.05 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $288.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDXG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after buying an additional 303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MDXG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.