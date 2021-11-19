New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 86.31%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

