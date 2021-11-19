OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of OCFT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.58. 51,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.