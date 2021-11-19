Short Interest in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Drops By 26.9%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 10,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $46.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.30. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSVB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

