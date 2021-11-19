Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Drops By 27.2%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 782,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 14th total of 1,075,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,555. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About SANUWAVE Health
Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.