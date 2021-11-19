Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Drops By 27.2%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 782,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 14th total of 1,075,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,555. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

