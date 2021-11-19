Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.91. 7,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

