Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.
Shares of CB stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.91. 7,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
