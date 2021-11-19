CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.74. 10,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 356,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Specifically, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $2,101,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAW. Cowen raised their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

