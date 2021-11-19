Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets accounts for approximately 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Ingles Markets worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 114,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,512. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $79.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

