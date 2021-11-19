First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.