Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 56,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,152. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

