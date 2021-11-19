Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,875.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,738.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,598.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

