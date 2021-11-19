Activest Wealth Management Purchases 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 181.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $1,446.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,633.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,593.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,262.38 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

