Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

