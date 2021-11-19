Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 236,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 81,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

NYSE TSM opened at $123.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.