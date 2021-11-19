Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

