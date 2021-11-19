Activest Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $501,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $357,338,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $19,775,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.64.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $840.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

