Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

