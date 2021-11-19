Head to Head Survey: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.87%. Astra Space has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Astra Space.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Astra Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,189.74 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -1,132.17% -83.08% -51.30% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astra Space beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

