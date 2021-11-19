Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 1,500 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

