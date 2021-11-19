Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

