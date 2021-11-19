Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 7,800 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $317,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $166.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.06. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $167.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

