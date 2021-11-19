Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Hazelview Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. TPG RE Finance Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,780. The company has a market cap of $989.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

