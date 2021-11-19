Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Post stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,520. Post has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Post stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

