SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 357,150 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $21.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,246 shares of company stock worth $15,616,369.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

