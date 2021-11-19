UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of UGI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. UGI has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
