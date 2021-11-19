UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. UGI has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

