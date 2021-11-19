Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 253,399 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 1,579.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,399 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HFBL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

NASDAQ:HFBL remained flat at $$20.00 during trading hours on Friday. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.