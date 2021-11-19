Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,962 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 1,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

