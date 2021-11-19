Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,786 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 47.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

