Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 1.0% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 45,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,606. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 104.06%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.