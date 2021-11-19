Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -72.38.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $2,346,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,682,289 shares of company stock worth $441,841,945 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

