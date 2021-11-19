Brady (NYSE:BRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. Brady’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Brady has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

