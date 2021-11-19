Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Down to $158.74

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $158.74, but opened at $148.75. Applied Materials shares last traded at $150.78, with a volume of 147,690 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.72.

The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $135.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

