Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.76. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 5,139 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO David Afshar acquired 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

