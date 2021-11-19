JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0784

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $177.22 million and approximately $460.94 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.28 or 0.07249300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.58 or 0.99606712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

