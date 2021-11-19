0xcert (ZXC) One Day Volume Hits $87,841.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $800,442.85 and $87,841.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00223070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

