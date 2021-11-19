CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CURE Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.02. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 135.40% and a negative net margin of 406.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

