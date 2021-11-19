CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

