TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.