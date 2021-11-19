TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

