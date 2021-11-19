TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys 6,318 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,078 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

