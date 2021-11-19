TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.