Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.