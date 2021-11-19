Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 over the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

