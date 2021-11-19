TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys 12,693 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 791,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 78.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 57,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

