Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.73

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.73 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 1470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

MOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $916.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

In related news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

