Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.21

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 5091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The company has a market cap of $535.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

