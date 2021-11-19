Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $367.25

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $367.25 and last traded at $367.25, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,194,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,037,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 236.4% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

