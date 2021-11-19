Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 69,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 303,361 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.