Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Drops By 51.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the October 14th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTEGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

