Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 156,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,941,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
