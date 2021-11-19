Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 156,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,941,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 71.9% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 87.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 45.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

